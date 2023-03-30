The Washington Capitals (34-32-9) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-6) on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.

Capitals vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC

ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-190) Capitals (+160) 6

Capitals Betting Insights

This season the Capitals have been an underdog 40 times, and won 13, or 32.5%, of those games.

Washington has not won as the underdog of +160 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

The Capitals have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals 41 of 75 times.

Capitals vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 254 (6th) Goals 235 (18th) 228 (13th) Goals Allowed 229 (14th) 64 (3rd) Power Play Goals 50 (15th) 48 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (1st)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Six of Washington's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.7 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.

The Capitals have scored 235 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in the NHL.

The Capitals' 229 total goals conceded (3.0 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their +6 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

