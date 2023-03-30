Capitals vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (34-32-9) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-6) on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.
Capitals vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-190)
|Capitals (+160)
|6
Capitals Betting Insights
- This season the Capitals have been an underdog 40 times, and won 13, or 32.5%, of those games.
- Washington has not won as the underdog of +160 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.
- The Capitals have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals 41 of 75 times.
Capitals vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|254 (6th)
|Goals
|235 (18th)
|228 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|229 (14th)
|64 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (15th)
|48 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (1st)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Six of Washington's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.7 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.
- The Capitals have scored 235 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 229 total goals conceded (3.0 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their +6 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
