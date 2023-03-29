The New York Islanders (38-28-9) host the Washington Capitals (34-32-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Islanders knocked off the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Capitals' offense has put up 36 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 35 goals. They have recorded 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (26.5%). They are 3-5-2 over those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Capitals 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+100)

Capitals (+100) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (34-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 8-8-16 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 23 games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

This season the Capitals recorded just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Washington has earned eight points (2-14-4 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Capitals have earned 66 points in their 42 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 16-10-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 26 points in those games.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 21st 2.99 Goals Scored 3.16 18th 4th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.08 15th 19th 30.6 Shots 31.5 17th 16th 31.3 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 30th 16% Power Play % 21.9% 12th 10th 82% Penalty Kill % 82.9% 5th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.