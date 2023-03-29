Coming off a win last time out, the New York Islanders will visit the Washington Capitals (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

The Islanders matchup with the Capitals can be seen on TNT, so tune in to take in the action.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/11/2023 Islanders Capitals 5-1 WAS 1/16/2023 Islanders Capitals 4-3 (F/OT) WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 3.1 goals per game (228 in total), 13th in the NHL.

The Capitals have 234 goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 68 42 30 72 46 27 50% Dylan Strome 73 18 39 57 38 38 49.7% Evgeny Kuznetsov 73 12 41 53 54 39 48.4% T.J. Oshie 56 19 16 35 25 44 45.8% Conor Sheary 74 14 20 34 30 38 54.1%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 201 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Islanders rank 21st in the NHL with 224 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Islanders Key Players