Coming off a win last time out, the New York Islanders will visit the Washington Capitals (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

The Islanders matchup with the Capitals can be seen on TNT, so tune in to take in the action.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/11/2023 Islanders Capitals 5-1 WAS
1/16/2023 Islanders Capitals 4-3 (F/OT) WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals concede 3.1 goals per game (228 in total), 13th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals have 234 goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 68 42 30 72 46 27 50%
Dylan Strome 73 18 39 57 38 38 49.7%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 73 12 41 53 54 39 48.4%
T.J. Oshie 56 19 16 35 25 44 45.8%
Conor Sheary 74 14 20 34 30 38 54.1%

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have conceded 201 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • The Islanders rank 21st in the NHL with 224 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 75 32 36 68 38 45 46.7%
Bo Horvat 72 37 28 65 33 37 57%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 75 27 22 49 33 22 53.2%
Noah Dobson 71 13 30 43 47 36 -

