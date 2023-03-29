How to Watch the Capitals vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a win last time out, the New York Islanders will visit the Washington Capitals (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
The Islanders matchup with the Capitals can be seen on TNT, so tune in to take in the action.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/11/2023
|Islanders
|Capitals
|5-1 WAS
|1/16/2023
|Islanders
|Capitals
|4-3 (F/OT) WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals concede 3.1 goals per game (228 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- The Capitals have 234 goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|68
|42
|30
|72
|46
|27
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|73
|18
|39
|57
|38
|38
|49.7%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|73
|12
|41
|53
|54
|39
|48.4%
|T.J. Oshie
|56
|19
|16
|35
|25
|44
|45.8%
|Conor Sheary
|74
|14
|20
|34
|30
|38
|54.1%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have conceded 201 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- The Islanders rank 21st in the NHL with 224 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|75
|32
|36
|68
|38
|45
|46.7%
|Bo Horvat
|72
|37
|28
|65
|33
|37
|57%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|75
|27
|22
|49
|33
|22
|53.2%
|Noah Dobson
|71
|13
|30
|43
|47
|36
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.