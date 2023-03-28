Capital One Arena is where the Boston Celtics (52-23) and Washington Wizards (33-42) will square off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis are players to watch for the Celtics and Wizards, respectively.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Wizards' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Wizards lost to the Raptors 114-104. With 26 points, Porzingis was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 26 6 2 2 0 4 Corey Kispert 19 3 0 0 0 5 Deni Avdija 15 9 7 1 0 1

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis is posting team highs in points (23 per game) and rebounds (8.3). And he is contributing 2.6 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Deni Avdija is putting up 9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the floor.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Monte Morris is averaging a team-leading 5.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Corey Kispert gets the Wizards 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 21.6 6 2.5 1 1.5 2.1 Bradley Beal 15.8 3.2 3.8 0.9 0.5 0.8 Deni Avdija 9.6 7.2 4.2 0.5 0 1.1 Corey Kispert 14.6 3 1.2 0.1 0.2 2.6 Monte Morris 8.4 3.1 4.3 0.4 0.3 0.7

