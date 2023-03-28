The Washington Wizards (33-42) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, March 28 game against the Boston Celtics (52-23) at Capital One Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards are coming off of a 114-104 loss to the Raptors in their most recent game on Sunday. Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7 Daniel Gafford PF Out Foot 8.5 5.3 1.0

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Grant Williams: Questionable (Illness), Payton Pritchard: Questionable (Heel)

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards' 112.9 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics allow.

Washington is 26-17 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

The Wizards are averaging 110.5 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.4 fewer points than their average for the season (112.9).

Washington knocks down 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while its opponents have made 11.9 on average.

The Wizards' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 114.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in the league.

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -11 222.5

