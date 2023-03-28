The Boston Celtics (52-23), on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (33-42). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Wizards Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-11) 223 -600 +450
BetMGM Celtics (-11.5) 222.5 -600 +425
PointsBet Celtics (-11.5) 223 -625 +450
Tipico Celtics (-11.5) - -800 +550

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +478 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Wizards score 112.9 points per game (23rd in NBA) and concede 113.8 (16th in league) for a -73 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams combine to score 231 points per game, eight more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams allow 225.5 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Boston has put together a 40-32-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Washington is 34-39-2 ATS this season.

Wizards and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Wizards +100000 +90000 -
Celtics +330 +155 -

