Monte Morris and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 136-124 win against the Spurs, Morris tallied 10 points and four assists.

Now let's examine Morris' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Monte Morris Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.2 9.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.3 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.5 PRA 19.5 18.8 17.4 PR 14.5 13.6 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Monte Morris' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Monte Morris Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Monte Morris has made 4.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Morris' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.7 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 23 assists per game, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Monte Morris vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 24 16 3 8 4 0 0 10/30/2022 27 3 7 2 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Morris or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.