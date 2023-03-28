Kristaps Porzingis plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 114-104 loss to the Raptors, Porzingis totaled 26 points, six rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Porzingis, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.0 24.0 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 6.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 36.5 33.9 33.4 PR 33.5 31.3 30.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.4



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 15.4% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

Porzingis is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porzingis' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.

Allowing 111.7 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 23 assists per game, the Celtics are the best team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are sixth in the NBA, conceding 11.7 makes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 26 21 4 2 0 0 0 10/30/2022 28 17 13 1 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.