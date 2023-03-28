The Washington Wizards, Corey Kispert included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kispert tallied 19 points in his previous game, which ended in a 114-104 loss versus the Raptors.

Let's break down Kispert's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 10.3 14.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA 19.5 14.3 18.8 PR 17.5 13.1 17.6 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Corey Kispert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Celtics

Kispert has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 7.7% and 7.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.9 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 102 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Celtics have allowed 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are No. 1 in the league, conceding 23 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.7 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Corey Kispert vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 22 8 1 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Kispert or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.