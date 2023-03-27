An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) playing against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 80.2 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 56.6 the Hokies allow.

Ohio State is 23-5 when it scores more than 56.6 points.

Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.

The Hokies put up 72.1 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 68 the Buckeyes give up.

Virginia Tech is 18-0 when scoring more than 68 points.

When Ohio State gives up fewer than 72.1 points, it is 19-0.

The Hokies shoot 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.

The Buckeyes make 46.1% of their shots from the field, just 8.2% more than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

