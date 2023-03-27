Monday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia Tech taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 27.

In their last game on Saturday, the Hokies secured a 73-64 victory against Tennessee.

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 68

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies captured their signature win of the season on February 16, when they beat the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 61-45.

The Hokies have 14 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Virginia Tech has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12

Virginia Tech Performance Insights