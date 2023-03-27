Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia Tech taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 27.
In their last game on Saturday, the Hokies secured a 73-64 victory against Tennessee.
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 68
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies captured their signature win of the season on February 16, when they beat the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 61-45.
- The Hokies have 14 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
- Virginia Tech has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while giving up 56.6 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +525 scoring differential overall.
- Virginia Tech is posting 68.9 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (72.1).
- The Hokies score 75.5 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Virginia Tech is allowing 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than in away games (61.9).
- The Hokies' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 66.6 points a contest compared to the 72.1 they've averaged this season.
