Monday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia Tech coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 27.

In their last time out, the Hokies won on Saturday 73-64 over Tennessee.

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

  • When the Hokies beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on February 16 by a score of 61-45, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
  • The Hokies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (14).
  • Virginia Tech has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
  • 73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25
  • 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
  • 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 17) on January 12

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

  • The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game with a +525 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 56.6 per outing (22nd in college basketball).
  • On offense, Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (72.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
  • When playing at home, the Hokies are posting 8.4 more points per game (75.5) than they are on the road (67.1).
  • Virginia Tech is allowing 53.2 points per game this year at home, which is 8.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (61.9).
  • The Hokies have been putting up 66.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

