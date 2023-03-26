The Washington Wizards (33-41) visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) after losing three straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

NBCS-DC and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 115 - Wizards 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 9.5)

Wizards (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Raptors (37-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.4% more often than the Wizards (33-39-2) this season.

As a 9.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Toronto is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Washington racks up as a 9.5-point underdog.

Toronto's games have gone over the total 54.1% of the time this season (40 out of 74), which is more often than Washington's games have (36 out of 74).

The Raptors have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-18) this season while the Wizards have a .340 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-31).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense Washington is the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA (113 points per game). Defensively it is 16th (113.8 points conceded per game).

At 25.3 assists per game, the Wizards are 14th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.7%.

In 2022-23, Washington has attempted 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.5% of Washington's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.5% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.