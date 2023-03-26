Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (33-41) visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) after losing three straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wizards vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 115 - Wizards 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Raptors (37-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.4% more often than the Wizards (33-39-2) this season.
- As a 9.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Toronto is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Washington racks up as a 9.5-point underdog.
- Toronto's games have gone over the total 54.1% of the time this season (40 out of 74), which is more often than Washington's games have (36 out of 74).
- The Raptors have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-18) this season while the Wizards have a .340 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-31).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wizards Performance Insights
- On offense Washington is the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA (113 points per game). Defensively it is 16th (113.8 points conceded per game).
- At 25.3 assists per game, the Wizards are 14th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.7%.
- In 2022-23, Washington has attempted 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.5% of Washington's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.5% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.