The Washington Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis included, match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Porzingis, in his previous game (March 24 win against the Spurs) produced 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Porzingis, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.0 23.8 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 7.4 Assists 3.5 2.6 3.0 PRA 35.5 34 34.2 PR 32.5 31.4 31.2 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Kristaps Porzingis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Kristaps Porzingis has made 7.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.6% of his team's total makes.

Porzingis is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Porzingis' opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Raptors are fourth in the NBA, conceding 112 points per contest.

On the glass, the Raptors are ninth in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.2 assists per game, the Raptors are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 40 22 11 4 2 2 2 3/2/2023 36 25 5 2 2 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porzingis or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.