Delon Wright's Washington Wizards match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Wright, in his last game (March 24 win against the Spurs) produced 24 points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Wright, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.0 6.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 2.9 Assists 5.5 3.8 3.3 PRA 20.5 14.1 12.5 PR 14.5 10.3 9.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.3



Delon Wright Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Delon Wright has made 2.6 shots per game, which adds up to 3.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 2.3 threes per game, or 4.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 21st in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112 points per game, the Raptors are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Raptors have conceded 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

The Raptors concede 26.2 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have allowed 12.1 makes per contest, 11th in the league.

Delon Wright vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 40 18 6 7 4 1 6 3/2/2023 33 7 6 11 1 0 3

