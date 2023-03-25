Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at TBA (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 victory for Virginia Tech, so expect a tight matchup.
The Hokies are coming off of a 72-60 victory against South Dakota State in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies' best win this season came in a 58-37 victory against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on March 4.
- The Hokies have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (12).
- Virginia Tech has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies' +516 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per contest (22nd in college basketball).
- Virginia Tech is tallying 68.9 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (72.1).
- Offensively, the Hokies have fared better in home games this season, putting up 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in road games.
- Virginia Tech is allowing 53.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (61.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been putting up 67.7 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
