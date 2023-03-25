Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) versus the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Virginia Tech. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.
The Hokies won their most recent game 72-60 against South Dakota State on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On March 4, the Hokies captured their best win of the season, a 58-37 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers' signature win this season came in a 69-67 victory over the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 30th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.
- Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (10).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +516 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball.
- Virginia Tech is putting up 68.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (72.1).
- When playing at home, the Hokies are averaging 8.4 more points per game (75.5) than they are when playing on the road (67.1).
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is ceding 53.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 61.9.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Hokies have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 72.1 they've put up over the course of this year.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (posting 77.4 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and conceding 65.8 per outing, 218th in college basketball) and have a +421 scoring differential.
- Tennessee scores fewer points in conference play (76.5 per game) than overall (77.4).
- At home the Lady Volunteers are putting up 79.4 points per game, three more than they are averaging on the road (76.4).
- Tennessee concedes 61.7 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.
- The Lady Volunteers have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, putting up 79.5 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 77.4.
