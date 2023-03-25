Saturday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Virginia Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 25.

The Hokies enter this contest on the heels of a 72-60 victory against South Dakota State on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hokies beat the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4.

The Hokies have 12 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' signature win this season came against the LSU Lady Tigers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). The Lady Volunteers took home the 69-67 win at a neutral site on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (10).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while allowing 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +516 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech's offense has been less productive in ACC matchups this year, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.

The Hokies are scoring 75.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.

Virginia Tech is ceding 53.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (61.9).

On offense, the Hokies have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 72.1 they've put up over the course of this season.

Tennessee Performance Insights