Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) squaring off at Climate Pledge Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Hokies secured a 72-60 win against South Dakota State.
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies defeated the No. 13-ranked Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Hokies have 12 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on March 5
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers' signature win this season came in a 69-67 victory over the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).
- Tennessee has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (10).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies average 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +516 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game.
- Virginia Tech's offense has been less productive in ACC games this season, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.
- The Hokies are averaging 75.5 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- Virginia Tech is ceding 53.2 points per game this season at home, which is 8.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (61.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been racking up 67.7 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers have a +421 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.8 per contest to rank 218th in college basketball.
- Tennessee scores fewer points in conference play (76.5 per game) than overall (77.4).
- The Lady Volunteers are putting up more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (76.4).
- In 2022-23 Tennessee is giving up 9.7 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (71.4).
- While the Lady Volunteers are posting 77.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, producing 79.5 a contest.
