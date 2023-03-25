Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
The Pittsburgh Penguins (35-27-10) and Washington Capitals (34-31-8) play at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Penguins fell to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 6-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Capitals have a 4-4-2 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 41 total goals (nine power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.5%) while allowing 34 goals to their opponents.
Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Capitals vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Penguins 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.9)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have posted a record of 8-8-16 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 34-31-8.
- Washington has earned 27 points (11-6-5) in its 22 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Capitals scored only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.
- Washington has earned eight points (2-14-4 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Capitals have earned 66 points in their 41 games with more than two goals scored.
- Washington has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 36 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 21-14-2 (44 points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 10-15-6 to record 26 points.
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|16th
|3.19
|Goals Scored
|3.16
|17th
|18th
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|13th
|5th
|34.4
|Shots
|31.5
|16th
|25th
|33.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|10th
|15th
|21.5%
|Power Play %
|21.8%
|14th
|15th
|79.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.1%
|6th
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
