Coming off a loss last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Washington Capitals (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Penguins try to knock off the the Capitals on ABC and ESPN+.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Capitals vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Capitals Penguins 3-2 (F/SO) WAS 11/9/2022 Capitals Penguins 4-1 PIT

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 224 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the league.

With 231 goals (3.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 67 41 30 71 45 26 50% Dylan Strome 72 17 38 55 36 38 49.8% Evgeny Kuznetsov 72 12 40 52 54 39 48.1% T.J. Oshie 55 19 16 35 24 42 45.4% Conor Sheary 73 14 19 33 30 38 54.1%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins rank 18th in goals against, giving up 232 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins' 230 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Penguins are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players