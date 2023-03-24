Kristaps Porzingis, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - March 24
When the Washington Wizards (32-41) and San Antonio Spurs (19-54) match up at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, Kristaps Porzingis and Keldon Johnson will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Wizards' Last Game
The Wizards lost their most recent game to the Nuggets, 118-104, on Wednesday. Porzingis led the way with 25 points, plus three rebounds and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kristaps Porzingis
|25
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Deni Avdija
|16
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Goodwin
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
Wizards Players to Watch
- Porzingis averages 23 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.6 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Deni Avdija averages 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Monte Morris posts a team-leading 5.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.2% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Daniel Gafford posts 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 74% from the floor.
- Corey Kispert is putting up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kristaps Porzingis
|21.5
|6.5
|2.5
|0.8
|1.4
|1.9
|Bradley Beal
|22.3
|4.8
|4.7
|1.1
|0.6
|0.9
|Deni Avdija
|8.4
|6.3
|3.3
|0.6
|0
|1
|Kyle Kuzma
|11.7
|3.8
|1.9
|0.7
|0.2
|1.2
|Corey Kispert
|12.8
|2.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.1
|2.2
