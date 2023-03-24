When the Washington Wizards (32-41) and San Antonio Spurs (19-54) match up at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, Kristaps Porzingis and Keldon Johnson will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards lost their most recent game to the Nuggets, 118-104, on Wednesday. Porzingis led the way with 25 points, plus three rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 25 3 2 0 0 1 Deni Avdija 16 8 6 0 0 1 Jordan Goodwin 12 4 1 0 0 0

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis averages 23 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.6 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija averages 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Monte Morris posts a team-leading 5.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.2% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Daniel Gafford posts 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 74% from the floor.

Corey Kispert is putting up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 21.5 6.5 2.5 0.8 1.4 1.9 Bradley Beal 22.3 4.8 4.7 1.1 0.6 0.9 Deni Avdija 8.4 6.3 3.3 0.6 0 1 Kyle Kuzma 11.7 3.8 1.9 0.7 0.2 1.2 Corey Kispert 12.8 2.7 1.3 0.1 0.1 2.2

