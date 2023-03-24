Ahead of a game against the San Antonio Spurs (19-54), the Washington Wizards (32-41) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24 at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards enter this matchup on the heels of a 118-104 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. In the Wizards' loss, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding three rebounds and two assists).

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Questionable (Quadricep), Doug McDermott: Questionable (Hip), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Zach Collins: Questionable (Biceps), Romeo Langford: Out (Adductor), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Neck), Tre Jones: Questionable (Foot), Devin Vassell: Questionable (Knee), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards put up 9.5 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Spurs allow (122.2).

When Washington puts up more than 122.2 points, it is 8-3.

The Wizards' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 109.5 points a contest compared to the 112.7 they've averaged this season.

Washington makes 11.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9. It shoots 35.5% from deep while its opponents hit 36.6% from long range.

The Wizards' 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 114.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 25th in the league.

Wizards vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -8 228

