The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) after losing three road games in a row. The Wizards are favored by 8 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW

NBCS-DC and BSSW Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 121 - Spurs 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Wizards (- 8)

Wizards (- 8) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Spurs (30-43-0 ATS) have covered the spread 43.8% of the time, 2.7% less often than the Wizards (32-39-2) this year.

Washington covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 8 or more (41.2%).

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the over/under 54.8% of the time this season (40 out of 73). That's more often than Washington and its opponents have (35 out of 73).

The Wizards have a .640 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-9) this season, higher than the .243 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (17-53).

Wizards Performance Insights

Offensively, Washington is averaging 112.7 points per game (23rd-ranked in league). It is ceding 113.7 points per contest on defense (16th-ranked).

The Wizards are delivering 25.2 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

With 11.1 threes per game, the Wizards rank 21st in the NBA. They own a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 19th in the league.

Washington has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 73.6% are two-pointers and 26.4% are three-pointers.

