Monte Morris plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Morris, in his most recent game (March 22 loss against the Nuggets) posted eight points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Morris' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Monte Morris Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.2 9.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.5 Assists 6.5 5.2 4.7 PRA 22.5 18.8 17.3 PR 15.5 13.6 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.9



Monte Morris Insights vs. the Spurs

Morris has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 7.7% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Morris' opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.2 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs have allowed 44.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 26.3 per contest, 27th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 17th in the NBA.

Monte Morris vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 24 11 2 4 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.