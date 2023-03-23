Capitals vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
The Washington Capitals (33-31-8, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) at Capital One Arena. The game on Thursday, March 23 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI.
Over the past 10 games, the Capitals are 4-4-2 while totaling 38 goals against 35 goals given up. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (21.2%).
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Capitals 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-295)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-2.4)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have finished 8-8-16 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 33-31-8.
- Washington has 27 points (11-6-5) in the 22 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games this season the Capitals scored only one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).
- Washington has finished 2-14-4 in the 20 games this season when it scored two goals (registering eight points).
- The Capitals are 30-6-4 in the 40 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 64 points).
- In the 29 games when Washington has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 36 points after finishing 16-9-4.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 10-15-6 to record 26 points.
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|18th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|2.47
|32nd
|15th
|3.1
|Goals Allowed
|3.53
|25th
|17th
|31.5
|Shots
|26.7
|31st
|9th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|34
|28th
|15th
|21.3%
|Power Play %
|16.6%
|28th
|6th
|82.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.6%
|20th
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
