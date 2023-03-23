The Washington Capitals will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, March 23, with the Capitals having dropped three straight games.



Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2022 Blackhawks Capitals 7-3 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 15th in goals against, giving up 223 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Capitals rank 18th in the league with 225 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 66 40 29 69 44 26 50% Dylan Strome 71 17 36 53 35 38 49.7% Evgeny Kuznetsov 71 12 39 51 53 39 48.1% T.J. Oshie 54 19 16 35 24 41 46.4% Rasmus Sandin 61 5 27 32 44 21 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (247 in total), 24th in the NHL.

With 173 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players