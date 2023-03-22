The Washington Wizards (32-40) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Altitude Sports

Altitude Sports Watch Nuggets vs. Wizards with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Wizards Stats Insights

Washington has compiled a 21-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.

The Wizards put up an average of 112.8 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Washington has put together a 25-14 record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Wizards are averaging more points at home (113.4 per game) than on the road (112.3). But they are also allowing more at home (113.8) than on the road (113.5).

In 2022-23 Washington is conceding 0.3 more points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (113.5).

This year the Wizards are collecting more assists at home (25.8 per game) than on the road (24.9).

Wizards Injuries