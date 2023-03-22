See the injury report for the Washington Wizards (32-40), which currently has two players listed (including Bradley Beal), as the Wizards ready for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (48-24) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards' last game was a 122-112 loss to the Magic on Tuesday. Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-leading 30 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Questionable Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: None

Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and ALT

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards put up an average of 112.8 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nuggets allow.

Washington is 25-14 when it scores more than 112.9 points.

In their past 10 games, the Wizards are tallying 110 points per game, compared to their season average of 112.8.

Washington makes 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while its opponents have made 11.9 on average.

The Wizards rank 18th in the NBA with 111.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 24th defensively with 114.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 226.5

