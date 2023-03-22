The Washington Wizards (32-40) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 32 games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.

Washington's games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Washington has compiled a 34-37-0 record against the spread.

The Wizards have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (34.8%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 37 51.4% 116.6 229.4 112.9 226.5 230.1 Wizards 32 44.4% 112.8 229.4 113.6 226.5 226

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 3-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Wizards have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Washington has been better against the spread on the road (19-18-0) than at home (15-19-0) this year.

The Wizards score an average of 112.8 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Washington is 26-13 against the spread and 25-14 overall.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 39-33 16-13 35-37 Wizards 34-37 6-6 37-35

Wizards vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Wizards 116.6 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 31-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-13 40-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-14 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 28-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 31-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-16

