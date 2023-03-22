On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (32-40) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (48-24). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT

NBCS-DC and ALT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wizards vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +270 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.6 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 112.9 per outing (12th in the league).

The Wizards put up 112.8 points per game (22nd in league) while allowing 113.6 per contest (16th in NBA). They have a -61 scoring differential.

The two teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this game's total.

These two teams together allow 226.5 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.

Denver has covered 38 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.

Washington is 33-37-2 ATS this year.

Wizards and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +70000 +1400 Nuggets +800 +340 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Wizards? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.