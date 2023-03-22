On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (32-40) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (48-24). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wizards vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Wizards Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-7) 228.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-6.5) 228.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-7) 228.5 -278 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-6.5) - -260 +220 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +270 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.6 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 112.9 per outing (12th in the league).
  • The Wizards put up 112.8 points per game (22nd in league) while allowing 113.6 per contest (16th in NBA). They have a -61 scoring differential.
  • The two teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this game's total.
  • These two teams together allow 226.5 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Denver has covered 38 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.
  • Washington is 33-37-2 ATS this year.

Wizards and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Wizards +100000 +70000 +1400
Nuggets +800 +340 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Wizards? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.