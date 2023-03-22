Wizards vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (32-40) are 7-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT.
Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Wizards 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Wizards (32-38-2 ATS) have covered the spread 52.8% of the time, 8.4% less often than the Nuggets (38-32-2) this season.
- Denver (12-11-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (50%) than Washington (5-6) does as a 7+-point underdog (45.5%).
- Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 48.6% of its games this season (35 of 72), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (35 of 72).
- The Nuggets have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (40-15) this season while the Wizards have a .348 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-30).
Wizards Performance Insights
- With 112.8 points scored per game and 113.6 points conceded, Washington is 22nd in the NBA offensively and 16th defensively.
- At 25.3 assists per game, the Wizards are 13th in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, the Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.2 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
- In 2022-23, Washington has taken 63.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.7% have been 3-pointers.
