The Washington Wizards, with Deni Avdija, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Avdija totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 122-112 loss versus the Magic.

If you'd like to place a bet on Avdija's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.6 6.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.3 5.7 Assists 3.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 21.5 17.5 15.2 PR 18.5 14.9 12.5 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.9



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

Avdija is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Avdija's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.1.

The Nuggets are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.9 points per game.

Conceding 40.2 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.9 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked fourth in the league, conceding 11.5 makes per contest.

Deni Avdija vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 29 9 6 5 1 0 3

