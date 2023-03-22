The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Gafford, in his most recent appearance, had 12 points and two blocks in a 122-112 loss to the Magic.

With prop bets available for Gafford, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.5 7.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.5 PRA -- 14.8 13.9 PR 14.5 13.8 12.4



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Nuggets

Gafford has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 5.3% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets give up 112.9 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 26 11 8 3 0 2 1

