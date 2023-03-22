The Washington Wizards, Corey Kispert included, take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 122-112 loss to the Magic, Kispert had nine points.

With prop bets available for Kispert, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.9 13.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 2.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 13.9 17.1 PR 15.5 12.7 15.9 3PM 2.5 2 2.5



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Nuggets

Kispert is responsible for attempting 7.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.1 per game.

He's put up 4.7 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Kispert's Wizards average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, giving up 40.2 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.9 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.5 makes per game, fourth in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 35 16 1 2 4 1 0

