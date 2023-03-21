The Orlando Magic (29-43) match up against the Washington Wizards (32-39) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Amway Center. Franz Wagner of the Magic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Wizards are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards lost to the Kings on Saturday, 132-118. Their high scorer was Kyle Kuzma with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 33 7 3 1 0 4 Bradley Beal 20 3 2 0 0 2 Corey Kispert 13 5 3 0 0 3

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis is averaging team highs in points (22.8 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is producing 2.6 assists, making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Bradley Beal is putting up 23.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, making 51% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Deni Avdija is posting 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field.

Monte Morris is averaging a team-best 5.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 74.2% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bradley Beal 24.3 5.2 5.5 1.1 0.8 1.4 Kristaps Porzingis 20.7 7.2 2.6 1 1.6 1.9 Kyle Kuzma 16.3 4.9 2.5 0.8 0.2 1.8 Delon Wright 6.5 3.4 4.9 2.3 0.4 0.6 Daniel Gafford 8.4 4.8 1.7 0.7 0.8 0

