The Orlando Magic (29-43) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (32-39) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -1.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 36 of 71 games this season.
  • Washington's games this year have had a 226.3-point total on average, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Washington's ATS record is 34-37-0 this season.
  • The Wizards have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (35.6%) in those contests.
  • Washington has a record of 15-27, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 37 51.4% 111.5 224.3 114.4 227.9 225.4
Wizards 36 50.7% 112.8 224.3 113.5 227.9 226

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over six times.
  • This season, Washington is 15-19-0 at home against the spread (.441 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-18-0 ATS (.514).
  • The Wizards' 112.8 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Magic give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.4 points, Washington is 21-12 against the spread and 20-13 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 39-33 5-10 36-36
Wizards 34-37 22-23 36-35

Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Magic Wizards
111.5
Points Scored (PG)
 112.8
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
21-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-12
17-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 20-13
114.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.5
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
24-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-5
21-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.