Wizards vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (29-43) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (32-39) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-1.5
|224.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 36 of 71 games this season.
- Washington's games this year have had a 226.3-point total on average, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington's ATS record is 34-37-0 this season.
- The Wizards have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (35.6%) in those contests.
- Washington has a record of 15-27, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|37
|51.4%
|111.5
|224.3
|114.4
|227.9
|225.4
|Wizards
|36
|50.7%
|112.8
|224.3
|113.5
|227.9
|226
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over six times.
- This season, Washington is 15-19-0 at home against the spread (.441 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-18-0 ATS (.514).
- The Wizards' 112.8 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Magic give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, Washington is 21-12 against the spread and 20-13 overall.
Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|39-33
|5-10
|36-36
|Wizards
|34-37
|22-23
|36-35
Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights
|Magic
|Wizards
|111.5
|112.8
|26
|22
|21-8
|21-12
|17-12
|20-13
|114.4
|113.5
|17
|16
|24-10
|24-5
|21-13
|25-4
