The Washington Wizards (32-39) travel in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (29-43) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC

BSFL and NBCS-DC Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Wizards score 112.8 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and allow 113.5 (16th in the league) for a -51 scoring differential overall.

The Magic put up 111.5 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 114.4 per contest (17th in NBA). They have a -208 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 227.9 combined points per game, 1.9 more points than this contest's over/under.

Washington has put together a 33-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando has compiled a 38-31-3 record against the spread this season.

Wizards and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +70000 +1000 Magic +100000 +90000 -

