Wizards vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
The Washington Wizards (32-39) travel in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (29-43) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wizards vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wizards Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wizards (-1)
|226
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|-
|226.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Wizards (-1)
|225
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|Wizards (-1.5)
|-
|-130
|+110
Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Wizards score 112.8 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and allow 113.5 (16th in the league) for a -51 scoring differential overall.
- The Magic put up 111.5 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 114.4 per contest (17th in NBA). They have a -208 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 227.9 combined points per game, 1.9 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Washington has put together a 33-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Orlando has compiled a 38-31-3 record against the spread this season.
Wizards and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+70000
|+1000
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
