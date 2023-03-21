Top Radford Players to Watch vs. Charlotte - March 21
Tuesday's 9:30 PM ET matchup between the Radford Highlanders (21-14) and the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) at Ocean Center features the Highlanders' Josiah Jeffers as a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.
How to Watch Radford vs. Charlotte
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 21
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ocean Center
- Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
Radford's Last Game
On Monday, in its last game, Radford defeated San Jose State 67-57. With 16 points, DaQuan Smith was its leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DaQuan Smith
|16
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kenyon Giles
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaquan Jules
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Radford Players to Watch
Smith paces the Highlanders with 14.0 points per game and 1.7 assists, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds.
Jeffers paces his team in assists per game (3.9), and also posts 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Bryan Antoine posts 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Justin Archer leads the Highlanders at 7.0 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.6 assists and 7.7 points.
Shaquan Jules averages 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 70.8% from the floor.
Radford Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DaQuan Smith
|14.9
|3.5
|1.7
|0.9
|0.2
|2.6
|Josiah Jeffers
|9.6
|3.1
|4.6
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Shaquan Jules
|9.6
|6.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.7
|0.0
|Bryan Antoine
|9.2
|1.8
|1.1
|1.4
|0.4
|1.5
|Justin Archer
|5.2
|6.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
