Radford vs. Charlotte: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
The Radford Highlanders (21-14) go up against the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Charlotte vs. Radford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Radford vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Radford vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Charlotte Moneyline
|Radford Moneyline
Radford vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Radford has put together a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Highlanders have covered the spread six times this year (6-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Charlotte is 20-13-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 13 out of the 49ers' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
