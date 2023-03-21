How to Watch Radford vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (21-14) battle the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
Radford vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Radford has put together a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 352nd.
- The Highlanders put up 7.1 more points per game (69.7) than the 49ers allow (62.6).
- Radford has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 66.9 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Radford is scoring 6.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (65.9).
- The Highlanders concede 62.6 points per game at home, and 65.4 on the road.
- At home, Radford drains 6.2 trifectas per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages away (6.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) too.
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Campbell
|L 72-71
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 72-70
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|San Jose State
|W 67-57
|Ocean Center
|3/21/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Ocean Center
