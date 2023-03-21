Kristaps Porzingis plus his Washington Wizards teammates face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Porzingis, in his last showing, had 20 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 117-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

Now let's dig into Porzingis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.8 23.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.5 7.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 34.5 33.9 33.7 PR 31.5 31.3 30.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.4



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Magic

Porzingis is responsible for taking 15.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.5 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' Wizards average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 25.9 per game.

The Magic allow 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 23 17 6 0 1 1 0 12/30/2022 35 30 13 2 3 4 1

