The Washington Capitals (33-31-7) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-41-7), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH.

In the past 10 outings for the Capitals, their offense has totaled 36 goals while their defense has given up 35 (they have a 4-5-1 record in those games). In 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with eight goals (23.5% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-245)

Capitals (-245) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-2.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 33-31-7 record overall, with an 8-7-15 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Washington is 11-6-4 (26 points) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Capitals scored just one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).

Washington has finished 2-14-4 in the 20 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering eight points).

The Capitals have scored three or more goals 39 times, and are 30-6-3 in those games (to register 63 points).

In the 29 games when Washington has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 36 points after finishing 16-9-4.

In the 37 games when it outshot its opponent, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 10-15-5 (25 points).

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 20th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.62 29th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.86 31st 18th 31.4 Shots 29.7 25th 9th 30.4 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 18% 27th 4th 83.1% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 22nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.