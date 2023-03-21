Having dropped three straight, the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/31/2023 Blue Jackets Capitals 4-3 (F/OT) WAS 1/8/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 1-0 WAS 1/5/2023 Blue Jackets Capitals 6-2 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 13th in goals against, giving up 216 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The Capitals' 219 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 65 39 29 68 43 26 42.9% Dylan Strome 70 17 35 52 33 37 49.7% Evgeny Kuznetsov 70 12 39 51 52 39 47.8% T.J. Oshie 53 18 15 33 22 41 46.1% Rasmus Sandin 60 5 26 31 42 20 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.9 goals per game (266 in total), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 181 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players