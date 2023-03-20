Monday's game between the Rhode Island Rams (25-6) and the Richmond Spiders (21-10) at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with Rhode Island taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on March 20.

The Spiders came out on top in their most recent game 75-52 against Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Richmond vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Richmond vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 68, Richmond 62

Richmond Schedule Analysis

The Spiders notched their best win of the season on December 20 by registering a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 71-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Richmond has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

75-73 over Ball State (No. 71) on December 20

70-65 over Fordham (No. 92) on March 3

69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 96) on November 7

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 97) on January 29

84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 117) on February 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Richmond Performance Insights