The Radford Highlanders (20-14) host the San Jose State Spartans (21-13) at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on FloSports. There is no line set for the matchup.

Radford vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Radford Betting Records & Stats

Radford has gone over in 13 of its 30 games with a set total (43.3%).

The Highlanders' ATS record is 14-14-0 this season.

Radford vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 69.8 137.6 65.1 131.3 135.3 San Jose State 67.8 137.6 66.2 131.3 133.9

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

Radford has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Highlanders have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

The Highlanders put up only 3.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Spartans give up (66.2).

Radford has a 9-5 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Radford vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0 San Jose State 19-11-0 17-13-0

Radford vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits

Radford San Jose State 10-3 Home Record 12-3 7-10 Away Record 5-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.1 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

