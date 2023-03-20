How to Watch Radford vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Jose State Spartans (21-13) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (20-14) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Radford vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- Radford has compiled a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 28th.
- The Highlanders average just 3.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Spartans give up to opponents (66.2).
- Radford is 12-6 when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Radford is scoring more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (65.9).
- In 2022-23 the Highlanders are conceding 2.8 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than away (65.4).
- Radford makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (6.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%).
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-69
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Campbell
|L 72-71
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 72-70
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Ocean Center
