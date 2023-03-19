The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) welcome in the Radford Highlanders (19-14) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tarleton State vs. Radford matchup.

Radford vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Radford vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline Radford Moneyline

Radford vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends

Radford has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Highlanders have been an underdog by 1 point or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

Tarleton State has covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, 12 out of the Texans' 29 games have hit the over.

