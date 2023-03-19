The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Radford Highlanders (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Radford vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Texans allow to opponents.

Radford is 14-5 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Texans are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Highlanders sit at 247th.

The 69.7 points per game the Highlanders record are just 1.9 more points than the Texans allow (67.8).

Radford is 11-3 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford is putting up 72.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.6 more points than it is averaging away from home (65.9).

In 2022-23, the Highlanders are surrendering 62.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 65.4.

At home, Radford is making 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.2) than away from home (6.4). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to on the road (35.2%).

Radford Schedule