Darius McGhee is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET, when the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) square off against the Liberty Flames (27-8) at Kohl Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Liberty vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Liberty's Last Game

In its previous game, Liberty beat Villanova on Tuesday, 62-57. Its high scorer was McGhee with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius McGhee 26 1 4 4 1 5 Colin Porter 14 7 2 2 0 2 Zach Cleveland 6 12 5 1 0 0

Liberty Players to Watch

McGhee tops the Flames in scoring (22.6 points per game), and posts 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Rode is posting 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Colin Porter is averaging a team-best 3.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 8 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Blake Preston is averaging a team-high 5.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 6.8 points and 1.4 assists, making 65.8% of his shots from the floor.

Shiloh Robinson gives the Flames 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Liberty Top Performers (Last 10 Games)